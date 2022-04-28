Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Prosecutor: Teen planned rape, killing of Wisconsin girl

By: Associated Press April 28, 2022 8:12 am

A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl knew the girl and planned the attack, knocking her down and choking her before sexually assaulting her, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

