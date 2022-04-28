Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices limit discrimination claims for emotional distress

Justices limit discrimination claims for emotional distress

By: Associated Press April 28, 2022 12:35 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a discrimination lawsuit filed by a deaf, legally blind woman against a physical therapy business that wouldn't provide an American Sign Language interpreter for her appointments.

