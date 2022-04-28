Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court rules to allow Attorney’s Oath to be taken virtually

By: Ali Teske April 28, 2022 1:42 pm

Beginning July 1, applicants seeking admission to practice law in the state can register to take the Attorney’s Oath virtually instead of in-person.

