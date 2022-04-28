Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / Courts fail the public in push for fair maps

Courts fail the public in push for fair maps

By: Associated Press April 28, 2022 8:18 am

A double whammy of unusual court decisions has made Wisconsin’s gerrymandered voting districts even worse than before. That means the Republicans who control the Legislature will be even less accountable to voters over the next decade. It’s sad and shameful. Here’s what just happened, and why it’s more important than ever for Wisconsin citizens to advocate for nonpartisan ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo