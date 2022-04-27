Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / No More Masks on Public Transportation (For Now) – Is Government Regulation of COVID-19 Ending?

No More Masks on Public Transportation (For Now) – Is Government Regulation of COVID-19 Ending?

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 27, 2022 10:03 am

Following a federal judge’s ruling last week, striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) mask mandate in airports and other public transportation settings nationwide, the agency’s ability to impose future restrictions is in doubt.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo