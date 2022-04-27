Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mt. Pleasant couple charged with firearms and drug trafficking

Mt. Pleasant couple charged with firearms and drug trafficking

By: Ali Teske April 27, 2022 9:56 am

Deandre Rodgers of Mount Pleasant was charged on various firearm and drug violations this week alongside partner Viridiana Garcia-Ramirez of Los Angeles.

