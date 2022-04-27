Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Large dairy farm sues state over wastewater permit changes

Large dairy farm sues state over wastewater permit changes

By: Associated Press April 27, 2022 8:25 am

One of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over changes to its wastewater permit that require the operators to restrict the size of their herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination has occurred.

