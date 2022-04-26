Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Woehrer secures $200K for medical malpractice client

Woehrer secures $200K for medical malpractice client

By: Ali Teske April 26, 2022 2:06 pm

In a judgment decision from U.S. Appellate Court Judge Michael Scudder, the court ruled in favor of attorney Mary Woehrer’s (Woehrer Law Office) client, awarding her $200,000 in damages for her medical malpractice claim.

