Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Justices allow admissions policy at prestigious high school

Justices allow admissions policy at prestigious high school

By: Associated Press April 26, 2022 8:10 am

The Supreme Court has turned away a plea from parents to block a new admissions policy at a prestigious high school in northern Virginia that a lower court has found discriminates against Asian American students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo