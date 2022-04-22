Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court rules for state in case of man shackled at trial

By: Associated Press April 22, 2022 6:57 am

The Supreme Court said Thursday that a federal appeals court was wrong when it ordered Michigan to retry or release a convicted murderer because his rights were violated when he was shackled at trial.

