Godfrey's López receives Marquette Law award

Godfrey’s López receives Marquette Law award

By: Ali Teske April 22, 2022 12:45 pm

Rebeca López, a shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn’s Milwaukee office, received the Howard B. Eisenberg Service award from Marquette University.

