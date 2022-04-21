Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / West Allis man accused of using threats to get people of color to move away

West Allis man accused of using threats to get people of color to move away

By: Ali Teske April 21, 2022 8:57 am

A federal criminal complaint was issued charging William A. McDonald, 54, of West Allis, with using force and threatening to use force to injure, intimidate and interfere with the housing rights of multiple individuals because of their race, color or national origin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo