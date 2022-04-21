Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Initiative stocks African law libraries

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 21, 2022 11:11 am

A Minnesota-based initiative has shipped 115 law and human rights libraries to 24 African countries since 2008, and new initiatives seek to strengthen the collaborative enterprise involving law firms, government officials and a leading legal publisher.

