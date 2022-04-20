Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commentary / Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings provide many moments for reflection

Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings provide many moments for reflection

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 20, 2022 12:22 pm

The emotional kaleidoscope of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing was nothing short of amazing. It was truly an exercise that allowed many of us to experience a range of emotions through a magnificently beautiful lens, as we witnessed the confirmation of our country’s first African-American female to the United States Supreme Court.

