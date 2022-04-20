Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AG hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan

By: Associated Press April 20, 2022 11:56 am

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow proposed a multi-faceted plan Wednesday to curb violent crime and help students with mental health issues in an effort to counter primary opponent Eric Toney's prosecutorial experience.

