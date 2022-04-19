Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
UW Law professor among 2022 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients

UW Law professor among 2022 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients

April 19, 2022

Twelve University of Wisconsin faculty members will receive their Distinguished Teaching Award tonight at the Pyle Center. Among the recipients is Asifa Quraishi-Landes, a law professor who will receive the chancellor’s distinguished teaching award.

