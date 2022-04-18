Reinhart shareholder visits Ukraine/Poland border

Joseph Shumow, a shareholder in the Madison office of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, recently took part in a humanitarian visit to the Ukraine/Poland border.

The visit lasted two days and took part in conjunction with the Jewish Federation of Madison. As president of JFM, Shumow was joined by Executive Director Alan Klugman and other delegates, spending time witnessing the refugee crisis that has unfolded following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The group brought suitcases full of over-the-counter medications and other needed supplies.

“This eye-opening experience has given me a perspective that I would not otherwise have,” Shumow said in a news release. “Seeing and hearing the experiences of those directly affected by this crisis furthers my desire and commitment to do what I can to help and to encourage others to do so as well.”

So far, JFM has raised more than $200,000 for its Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund. With these funds, JFM and its sister organizations are providing resources, including housing, food, health care and day care services, to a number of refugee centers.

Shumow is co-chair of Reinhart’s Real Estate Practice, representing developers, credit allocators, lenders and investors involved in a variety of transactions. In addition to being a shareholder, Shumow is a member of Reinhart’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. He also teaches a Real Estate Law course at the Wisconsin School of Business.