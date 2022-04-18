Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

By: Associated Press April 18, 2022 1:39 pm

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo