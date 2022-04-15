Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Board: Wrongfully convicted Milwaukee man deserves $1M

By: Associated Press April 15, 2022 9:23 am

The Wisconsin claims board has asked the Legislature to award nearly $1 million to a Milwaukee man who spent 24 years in prison for crimes he did not commit.

