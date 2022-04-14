Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year

Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year

By: Associated Press April 14, 2022 1:48 pm

Wisconsin crime labs took longer to deliver test results last year across a number of disciplines, as analysts continued to face the added difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and spent more time testifying in court than the previous year, according to a state Justice Department report released Thursday.

