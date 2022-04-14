Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Waukesha dog attack victim receives $15k

By: Ali Teske April 14, 2022 11:34 am

Hupy and Abraham’s Hannah Dockendorff represented a woman who was attacked and injured by dogs in Waukesha.

