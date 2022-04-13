Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Woman receives $15K for Racine collision injuries

Woman receives $15K for Racine collision injuries

By: Ali Teske April 13, 2022 1:20 pm

A passenger involved in a vehicle collision was awarded $15,600 for her injuries.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo