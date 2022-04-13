Sparr to fill Winnebago County DA vacancy

Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Eric Sparr to serve as Winnebago County district attorney, filling Christian Gossett’s vacancy. Gossett’s resignation goes into effect May 7. Sparr will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term, ending January 2025.

Sparr, a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate, has worked in the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office since 2005, first as an assistant district attorney and, since 2020, as the deputy district attorney. He has prosecuted a variety of cases, including domestic violence, sexual assault, drug crimes, property crimes and homicides. Additionally, he has helped develop programming aimed at reducing recidivism and substance use disorders, including securing grant funding to initiate a misdemeanor drug diversion program.

An Oshkosh native, Spar is active in a number of professional and community organizations, including serving as a board member for the Rotary Club of Oshkosh and the Day by Day Warming Shelter.