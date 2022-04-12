Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets Racine recount stand

By: Associated Press April 12, 2022 10:39 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that challengers of a school referendum in Racine did not have a right to have the ballots examined in court following a recount that upheld a five-vote margin of victory for the ballot measure.

