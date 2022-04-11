Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge weighs cameras in next trial over George Floyd’s death

By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 1:56 pm

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge will hear arguments Monday on whether to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill took the rare step of allowing live audiovisual coverage of ex-Officer ...

