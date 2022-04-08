Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge declines further searching of Speaker Vos’ cellphone

By: Associated Press April 8, 2022 8:35 am

A judge on Thursday declined to order any additional searches for deleted text messages or emails on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos's cellphone, or phones used by two of his staff members, after an expert testified about how difficult it would be to retrieve anything.

