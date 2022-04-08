Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

By: Associated Press April 8, 2022 10:22 am

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it's been since the 1930s.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo