Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Evers vetoes more than 40 Republican-backed bills

Evers vetoes more than 40 Republican-backed bills

By: Associated Press April 8, 2022 4:50 pm

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed more than 40 Republican authored bills Friday including a package overhauling election administration, while he signed a bipartisan measure that provides funding for the construction of a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo