Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

By: Associated Press April 7, 2022 9:34 am

The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo