Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

By: Associated Press April 7, 2022 9:55 am

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued Thursday to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo