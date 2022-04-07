Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

By: Associated Press April 7, 2022 12:21 pm

A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit in which the Girl Scouts claim that the Boy Scouts are creating marketplace confusion and damaging their recruitment efforts through their use of words such as "scouts" and "scouting."

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo