DeGuire returns to Quarles & Brady

Quarles & Brady announced Thursday the return of Frank DeGuire as a partner in its Milwaukee office. DeGuire rejoined the firm’s Public Finance and Business Law Practice Groups.

A United States Navy veteran and graduate of Marquette Law School, DeGuire was a former general counsel for a Milwaukee manufacturing company. With Quarles & Brady, he will serve as bond counsel on a wide variety of tax-exempt and taxable financings for the benefit of state and local governments and non-profit corporations, including conduit and qualified private activity bond financings.

“I look forward to rejoining Quarles & Brady and working with familiar and new faces on the Public Finance and Business Law teams,” said DeGuire. “My time as in-house counsel has given me great insight into what clients expect out of law firms and I’m excited to use that knowledge to best serve the firm and its clients.”

Quarles & Brady has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, with an additional eight offices throughout the country in Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Naples, Phoenix, Tampa, Tucson and Washington, D.C.