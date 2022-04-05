Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Listening sessions held on opioid epidemic in Wisconsin

Listening sessions held on opioid epidemic in Wisconsin

By: Associated Press April 5, 2022 10:25 am

State officials have come up with a list of recommendations on how to respond to the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin after holding a series of listening sessions and hearing from those who have struggled with addiction.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo