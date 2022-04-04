Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Plenty of space between top 2 Republican AG hopefuls

Plenty of space between top 2 Republican AG hopefuls

By: Associated Press April 4, 2022 7:57 am

Adam Jarchow says he's tired of "woke liberalism" and would like to go hunting with Kyle Rittenhouse. Eric Toney keeps telling people he knows how to put criminals in prison.

