High court opens door wider to malicious prosecution claims

High court opens door wider to malicious prosecution claims

By: Associated Press April 4, 2022 2:54 pm

In a victory for people falsely accused by police of crimes, the Supreme Court removed a barrier Monday to lawsuits against law enforcement for malicious prosecution.

