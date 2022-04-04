Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / DOJ files action against ‘extended auto-warranty’ telemarketing group

DOJ files action against ‘extended auto-warranty’ telemarketing group

By: Ali Teske April 4, 2022 1:40 pm

The state has filed a civil enforcement action against telemarketing agency N.C.W.C., Inc., a nationwide provider of aftermarket extended vehicle service contracts, for violating Wisconsin telemarketing laws.

