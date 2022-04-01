Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jury hearing closing arguments in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

Jury hearing closing arguments in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

By: Associated Press April 1, 2022 12:01 pm

A prosecutor urged jurors Friday to convict four men in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying they were anti-government extremists "filled with rage" and intent on igniting a civil war.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo