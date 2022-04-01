Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers seeks La Crosse County Circuit Court applicants

By: Ali Teske April 1, 2022 8:13 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he is seeking applicants for the La Crosse County Circuit Court–Branch 1, filling Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s vacancy.

