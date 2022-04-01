Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brother of Milwaukee's acting mayor jailed on felony charges

Brother of Milwaukee’s acting mayor jailed on felony charges

By: Associated Press April 1, 2022 2:21 pm

A brother of Milwaukee's acting mayor has been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.

