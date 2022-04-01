Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / AWL & MBA Wine Tasting with the State Bar of WI (PHOTOS)

AWL & MBA Wine Tasting with the State Bar of WI (PHOTOS)

By: Ali Teske April 1, 2022 8:56 am

In a sold-out networking event Thursday, the Association for Women Lawyers hosted a wine tasting with the State Bar of Wisconsin at The Ruby Tap in Wauwatosa.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo