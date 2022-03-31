Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge orders Vos held in contempt over election records

Judge orders Vos held in contempt over election records

By: Associated Press March 31, 2022 7:43 am

A judge on Wednesday has ordered that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos be held in contempt for failing to produce emails and text messages related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

