DOJ issues letter advising against discriminatory transgender laws

By: Ali Teske March 31, 2022 1:38 pm

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it issued a letter to all state attorneys general reminding them of federal constitutional and statutory provisions that protect transgender youth against discrimination, including when those youth seek gender-affirming care.

