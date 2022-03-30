Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Strangulation, stalking charges dropped in La Crosse County

Strangulation, stalking charges dropped in La Crosse County

By: Associated Press March 30, 2022 9:36 am

Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo