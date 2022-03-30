Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Midwest attorneys appointed to AG Advisory Committee

Midwest attorneys appointed to AG Advisory Committee

By: Ali Teske March 30, 2022 10:40 am

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday the appointment of 12 U.S. Attorneys to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo