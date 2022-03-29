Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Fitzgerald, Johnson propose bail study after parade deaths

Fitzgerald, Johnson propose bail study after parade deaths

By: Associated Press March 29, 2022 8:01 am

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Ron Johnson introduced a bill Monday that would require the U.S. Department of Justice to study how courts across the country impose bail and release conditions on suspects charged with violent offenses.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo