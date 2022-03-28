Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers announces $8 million for legal service access

By: Ali Teske March 28, 2022 12:56 pm

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday an $8 million grant to support Wisconsinites who need legal assistance to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

