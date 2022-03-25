SmithAmundsen promotes attorneys to partner

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ali Teske March 25, 2022 3:28 pm

SmithAmundsen promoted three attorneys to partner in its Milwaukee office, including Luke Behnke, Matthew Kees and Britta Sahlstrom.

Matthew Kees is a member of Tort Litigation and Professional Liability Practice Groups in SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office.

Luke Behnke is a member of the Tort Litigation, Product Liability and Professional Liability Practice Groups in SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office.

Behnke is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Law, handling various legal matters involving personal injury, property damage, product liability, premises liability, professional liability, negligence, eviction, subrogation, warranty and contract claims. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Weyenberg Public Library Foundation and is a member of the City of Mequon Ethics Board.

Graduating from Valparaiso University Law School, Kees is a member of the firm’s Tort Litigation and Professional Liability Practice Groups where he defends clients facing breach of contract, breach of warranty, malpractice, negligence, and discrimination claims.

Britta Sahlstrom is a member of the Insurance Services Group in SmithAmundsen’s Chicago and Milwaukee offices.

Sahlstrom, a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate, is a member of the Insurance Services Practice Group. She focuses her practice on insurance coverage issues including personal, commercial and professional lines of insurance.

