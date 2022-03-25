Evers seeks Portage County Circuit Court applications

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Portage County Circuit Court–Branch 1, filling a vacancy being created by Judge Thomas Eagon’s resignation, effective July 3. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Applications are accepted through 5 p.m. on April 20.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.