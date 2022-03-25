Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / 2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby

2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby

By: Associated Press March 25, 2022 10:28 am

Two girls are under arrest in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week, police said Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo