Plea Withdrawal

Plea Withdrawal

By: Derek Hawkins March 24, 2022 7:34 am

Andrew M. Obregon appeals from a judgment of conviction for various offenses, including first-degree intentional homicide, as well as from an order denying his postconviction motion seeking plea withdrawal.

